Police presence at Delaney Hall to be reduced, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday he is scaling back police at Delaney Hall.

The announcement followed the arrests of two protesters on Wednesday night who were charged with assaulting officers outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

Things were relatively calm outside the Delaney Hall on Thursday night. Baraka said because of the reduction in unrest the city will begin removing officers and will, "focus on traffic management and public safety, ensuring the protection of both protesters and motorists."

The decision follows what was a much more intense situation a night earlier, when protesters were seen confronting police, leading to the two arrests. The Newark police union says one officer was punched in the face and another had an object thrown at him, requiring an emergency room visit.

Read more: Pregnant wife of Delaney Hall detainee pleads with President Trump to look at her husband's case

Police union not pleased with lack of protection for officers

The police union old CBS News New York officers at Delaney had no protective gear and were being told to leave behind anything that looks intimidating. That decision is not sitting well with many.

"I saw officers in polos, pancake holsters and no protection. Unacceptable! Helmets and proper protective equipment are needed," said Jared Stewart, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The union also said officers are being told not to engage with protesters -- and that puts their lives in danger.

Read more: Delaney Hall ICE detention facility target of new lawsuit as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka calls for its closure

Baraka said de-escalation will be the focus and, so far, it's working. The Democrat was also critical of state police responding in riot gear, a move fellow Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill is defending.

"The protesters picked up the barricades and started beating the police with them, so they appropriately called in support," Sherrill said.

The governor also said she still hasn't been allowed in Delaney Hall, where detainees and families have complained of spoiled food and bad conditions.

Border czar Homan inspects the food, himself

Tom Homan, President Trumps border czar, told CBS News he made an unannounced visit to Delaney and disagrees.

"I sat down in the cafeteria with the detainees and ate the same meal they did and, again, was it a five-star cuisine? No. But it was spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, charred beans, it was butter and bread. [There] was a desert I didn't eat, but the spaghetti was good," Homan said.

Democratic lawmakers visiting the facility have said the opposite. The governor said state health inspectors have been allowed into Delaney but only in the kitchen. The state attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the operator of the facility, demanding full access.