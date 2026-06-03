Spike Lee on New York Knicks in NBA Finals: "It's our time"

It's hard to imagine a bigger Knicks superfan than Spike Lee.

The Academy Award-winning director is a courtside fixture at Knicks games - a lifelong fan.

As the San Antonio Spurs go toe-to-toe with the Knicks, Lee stopped by CBS Mornings to talk about this moment. His next stop? San Antonio, to watch Wednesday night's game in person.

Lee said he used to go to Knicks games with his father, and they sat so far in the back of the arena they could touch the roof of Madison Square Garden.

"That's all we could afford," Lee said.

That's a far cry from his current courtside presence.

So how else have things changed for the Knicks?

"New York City is on fire, no pun intended. It's amazing. People are smiling, talking to strangers, wearing orange and blue - what sports can do," Lee said. "We've got a squad, we've got a coach, and basketball is New York City's game."

For evidence of that, Lee said, just look at how many basketball courts there are in NYC.

"It's our time. I'm a believer. No disrespect," Lee said.

Lee said he has no problem with people hopping on the Knicks bandwagon.

"Latecomers, that's all right. Just get on board," Lee said.

Lee said he'd rather have the Knicks win the championship than himself win another Academy Award, or have a street in Brooklyn named after him.

"Is the pope Catholic?" he joked.

His prediction?

"Knicks in six," he said.