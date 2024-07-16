Remembering our beloved colleague Elise Finch one year after her death

NEW YORK - We're remembering our beloved colleague Elise Finch, who passed away a year ago on this day.

She died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Elise was a member of our CBS New York family since 2007.

Besides her love for her job, she was also extremely involved in her hometown of Mount Vernon, her sorority and pushing for girls' involvement in science.

Above all, Elise loved her daughter Grace.

Elise's sister Kia Finch Roberts spoke about how Grace is doing now.

"We want to make sure that the ideas and the thoughts and the desires of Elise's heart for Grace are followed through. You know, she made her first Communion. She was in a dance recital. She takes hip hop and ballet, although she doesn't like hip hop anymore, she wants to take jazz - she likes jazz dance. So she's going to do that," Kia said. "We just really work hard to stay committed to each other as a family and to support each other, and to make sure Grace is taken care over.

We are thinking of her husband Graig as well, who is a member of the CBS New York Team as one of our photographers.

The family is remembering Elise Tuesday morning at a Mass at a family church in the Bronx.