Long Island man survives extremely rare, tick-borne Bourbon virus. Why a doctor is concerned it's the "very tip of the iceberg"

A Long Island man has survived the rare, tick-borne Bourbon virus.

It's the first confirmed case in New York state.

There's no vaccine for the Bourbon virus, nor specific medicine to treat it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I just keep feeling worse and worse"

Michael Larkin, 67, is an avid outdoorsman. The husband and father of three was landscaping in his Brookhaven Town backyard when he spotted two tiny lone star ticks clinging to his leg.

"I removed them. A couple of days later, I was not feeling well. I went to a local clinic, I told them about the tick bites. They tested for Lyme, but it did not show up," Larkin said.

Michael Larkin. CBS News New York

What followed was a health nightmare that spiraled downward, including rash, fever, and night sweats.

"I just keep feeling worse and worse," Larkin said.

He said it was debilitating, despite receiving antibiotics. He developed chronic, intense headaches.

"Three or four hours later, I would hit rock bottom and can't get off the couch," Larkin said. "I demanded my wife take me to the hospital, because that's how bad it was. I couldn't stand it anymore."

"This may be the very, very tip of the iceberg"

CBS News New York

It was a Stony Brook care team and Dr. Luis Marcos who were able to diagnose and treat Larkin. He didn't have Lyme.

Larkin joined a year-long antibody study. His blood was checked every three months. Finally, just last month, doctors identified his extremely rare Bourbon virus infection.

"Now we know the virus can be lethal. On Long Island, at least, we have a lot of lone star ticks," Marcos said. "And honestly this may be the very, very tip of the iceberg."

As of right now, barely more than handful of cases have been reported. The disease is named for Bourbon County, Kansas, where it was first discovered in 2014.

Larkin's doctors hope his story will offer vital public information regarding tick-borne illnesses, and increase awareness, protection and inspection. As far as checking for ticks?

"Ticks are very tiny. Use a bright light, mirror. Have a friend do it," Marcos said.

Larkin now uses clothing treated with permethrin to keep ticks away while working outdoors.

Click here for more tick bite prevention tips from the CDC.