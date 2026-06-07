85-year-old killed by falling tree during storm in New York City park

Severe weather caused the death of an elderly man when a tree fell on him Saturday night in a New York City park.

A tree along a trail in Queens' Forest Park fell and killed the 85-year-old at around 8:30 p.m. during the storm that brought damaging winds, rain and even hail across the region.

It was not immediately known why the man was in the park at the time.

Trees down all over NYC

The New York City Parks Department said it received 259 reports of downed trees citywide as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere, video shows a tree crashed onto an apartment building in Fresh Meadows. No injuries were reported, but four apartments were evacuated as a precaution, according to the FDNY.

Another tree came down onto a home in Maspeth.

A tree also fell onto the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, causing traffic backups in both directions. It appeared to have fallen onto a car, but there was no immediate word on any injuries.

Trees crashed down onto cars in parts of the Bronx and Brooklyn as well.

Power outages

The storm system pelted the New York-New Jersey area, leaving thousands without power.

As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, there were over 17,000 customers without power in New Jersey, over 5,880 in New York City, and over 7,750 across Long Island and in New York's Orange and Rockland counties.