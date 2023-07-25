Celebration of life today for our beloved colleague Elise Finch

Loved ones & strangers attend wake for our beloved colleague Elise Finch

Loved ones & strangers attend wake for our beloved colleague Elise Finch

Loved ones & strangers attend wake for our beloved colleague Elise Finch

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Family and friends will remember Elise Finch in a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Remembering Elise Finch: Wake held for our beloved colleague and dear friend Elise Finch

CBS News New York will stream the service for the many people who have asked how they can honor our dear friend.

Remembering Elise Finch