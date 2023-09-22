Watch CBS News
Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon pays tribute to CBS New York's Elise Finch

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Elise Finch remembered by Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon
Elise Finch remembered by Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon 00:49

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Our beloved colleague CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch was honored posthumously Thursday evening.

The Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon paid tribute to Elise during the organization's annual gala. She was a longtime supporter of the organization.

Elise's husband, CBS New York photographer Graig Henrigues, and other family members were there as she was recognized for representing Mount Vernon with class and pride.

"We are grateful as a family for this honor. We support children. We love to encourage them. Elise and I spoke at length prior to her passing about creating a situation where young people could learn about different careers," said Elise's sister Kiya Finch Roberts.

Elise died suddenly in July at the age of 51.

