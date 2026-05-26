Warm, sunny weather returns to New York and is here to stay for the week

It's back to feeling like spring, and even summer on some days, as warm weather and sunshine return to the New York area.

Other than some lingering patchy fog inland, skies are much brighter this morning. Temperatures warm up nicely today to around 80 under a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds thicken up some tonight, but it stays mild and muggy. Overnight lows will only fall into the 60s for most of the Tri-State Area.

As for Wednesday, we have to deal with a slight hiccup in an otherwise decent stretch. Expect more clouds tomorrow, along with a spotty shower chance.

CBS News New York

While much of the day will be dry, the best candidates for any wet weather will be south of the city in the morning, then north and west of the city for the late afternoon and evening hours.

CBS News New York

It will be warm, however, with temperatures getting into the low and mid 80s.

Other than a brief shower very early Thursday, skies should clear out nicely as temperatures return to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 70s for late week.