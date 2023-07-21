The Temptations' Otis Williams posts tribute to Elise Finch

NEW YORK -- We want to share a touching tribute as we continue to mourn the devastating loss of our friend and colleague Elise Finch.

Everyone who knew Elise knew that music was one of her passions, and she shared that through her segment "Spotlight."

In January, Elise interview Otis Williams, the last surviving member of the Temptations.

We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, daughter, family, friends, and her New York WCBS TV family. You have our deepest condolences.



--Dr. Otis Williams, The Temptations, & Shelly Berger, manager of The Temptations — The Temptations (@thetemptations) July 19, 2023

Williams tweeted Wednesday, "Remembering Elise Finch, who I had the honor and privilege of being interviewed by in January of this year for her New York/WCBS TV music "Spotlight" segment ... We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, daughter, family, friends, and her New York WCBS TV family. You have our deepest condolences."

Elise passed away Sunday at the age of 51.

Our hearts are with her husband, Graig Henriques, a CBS New York photojournalist, and their 6-year-old daughter, Gracie, and Elise's parents and sister and her children.