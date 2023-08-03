Nonprofit G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. announces Elise Finch scholarship

G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. preparing girls for the future

NEW YORK - We have a touching update we'd like to share with you.

On Tuesday, CBS New York's Cindy Hsu chatted with the Westchester nonprofit G.O.O.D. for Girls, Inc. The organization mentors young girls into future leaders.

The idea to profile them came from our beloved Elise Finch.

Lori Stephens, the founder of G.O.O.D. for Girls, sent a letter, reading in part "Elise had a heart of gold and a compassion for seeing young people succeed. To keep her legacy alive, GFG will be naming a scholarship after Elise Finch for those girls who decide to major in a STEM field."