Local News 2026 NYC Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival photos Add CBS News on Google

TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images People dressed in elaborate headgear and paraded up Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for the Easter Sunday tradition on April 5, 2026.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images The tradition dates all the way back to the 1870s, according to the city.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images A woman holds a rabbit as she participates in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in New York City.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images The Easter parade stepped off on Fifth Avenue at 49th Street and marched north to 57th.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images A participant in the the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival.