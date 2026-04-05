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2026 NYC Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival photos

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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US-EASTER-PARADE-LIFESTYLE
TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

People dressed in elaborate headgear and paraded up Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for the Easter Sunday tradition on April 5, 2026. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

US-EASTER-PARADE-LIFESTYLE
TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

The tradition dates all the way back to the 1870s, according to the city. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

US-EASTER-PARADE-LIFESTYLE
TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

A woman holds a rabbit as she participates in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in New York City. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

The Easter parade stepped off on Fifth Avenue at 49th Street and marched north to 57th. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

A participant in the the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

US-EASTER-PARADE-LIFESTYLE
TIMOTHY A. CLARY /AFP via Getty Images

People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

People pose for pictures during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival

2026 New York City Easter Parade And Bonnet Festival
Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

A participant in the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. 

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