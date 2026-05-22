Memorial Day weekend weather in NYC shaping up to be unsettled. Here's the forecast.

It's going to be a soggy start to summer with rainy weather for the Memorial Day weekend.

While Friday offers a bit of a break, you'll want to keep the umbrella close by as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Both are First Alert Weather Days for rain.

CBS News New York

What's the weather today?

Friday starts on the cooler side, with temperatures in the 50s for most and even some 40s to the north. Clouds linger around the city and to the south, but brighter skies are expected across our northern suburbs.

It stays mostly dry through the afternoon, though it'll be breezy along the coast, and a stray shower or two could sneak into southern Ocean County, New Jersey, before the day's out.

Travel conditions look good overall, making it a favorable day to hit the road.

CBS News New York

By tonight, showers begin to develop, mainly south and west of New York City, setting the stage for a damp weekend ahead.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

Saturday ultimately brings steady rain, breezy conditions and unseasonably cool temperatures stuck in the 50s. In fact, we could come close to tying a record for the coldest high temperature for the date.

Sunday brings heavy rain in the morning, followed by lingering showers in the afternoon before gradual clearing by evening.

CBS News New York

Memorial Day itself isn't a washout, but a few showers are still possible. The good news is temperatures rebound closer to 70 degrees, giving us a more seasonable feel to wrap up the holiday weekend.