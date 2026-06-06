18-year-old pleads guilty to murder in Long Island house party shooting

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and weapons charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a Long Island house party in 2025.

Amira McCleod, 19, was struck by a stray bullet and killed during a party in Hempstead on Nov. 22, 2025.

Deadly house party shooting

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office said Jacob McMillan, of Baldwin, tried to enter the party at a home on Willow Avenue, but when the party host tried to search him before letting him inside, McMillan pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the 20-year-old party host in the arm.

As McMillan began to run away, he fired another shot, which went through a 20-year-old man's shoulder before striking McCleod in the head, authorities said. McCleod was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

McMillan was arrested on Dec. 2, 2025. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11. He faces 20 years to life in prison.

"Amira was innocent"

McCleod was a Queens native and a student at Monroe University in the Bronx. She had been attending the house party with friends.

Monroe University said McCleod was a cherished member of its basketball team.

"Amira was a gifted basketball player and beginning to find herself in her sophomore year at college when she was gunned down by McMillan's stray bullet – the final shot he fired as he ran from the chaotic scene he created," District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement, in part. "Amira was innocent; enjoying her friendships and her youth when her life was shockingly and tragically cut short by this defendant's violent outburst. This plea ensures justice for Amira and the countless people who loved her."