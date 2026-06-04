John Gotti's grandson Carmine Gotti Agnello arrested on Long Island for alleged assault

John Gotti's grandson, Carmine Gotti Agnello, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman, Nassau County Police said.

The alleged assault happened Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. at a home on Mill River Road in East Norwich.

Nassau County Police said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. The caller claimed that an argument with Agnello turned physical, and he allegedly punched and slapped the 29-year-old victim. He then allegedly choked her and smashed her cell phone. She left the scene and called the police.

Agnello was arrested Wednesday night at 8 p.m. He's charged with criminal mischief, assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. He faces arraignment Thursday.

Back in April, Agnello was sentenced to 15 months in prison in connection with a COVID fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty to lying on COVID relief loan applications for his auto parts and recycling business in Smithtown. He was also ordered to pay $1.268 million in restitution.

Agnello is set to start serving his prison time on June 20.

Agnello appeared in the reality TV show "Growing Up Gotti."