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John Gotti's grandson Carmine Gotti Agnello arrested on Long Island for alleged assault

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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John Gotti's grandson, Carmine Gotti Agnello, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman, Nassau County Police said. 

The alleged assault happened Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. at a home on Mill River Road in East Norwich. 

Nassau County Police said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. The caller claimed that an argument with Agnello turned physical, and he allegedly punched and slapped the 29-year-old victim. He then allegedly choked her and smashed her cell phone. She left the scene and called the police. 

Agnello was arrested Wednesday night at 8 p.m. He's charged with criminal mischief, assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. He faces arraignment Thursday. 

Back in April, Agnello was sentenced to 15 months in prison in connection with a COVID fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty to lying on COVID relief loan applications for his auto parts and recycling business in Smithtown. He was also ordered to pay $1.268 million in restitution. 

Agnello is set to start serving his prison time on June 20. 

Agnello appeared in the reality TV show "Growing Up Gotti." 

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