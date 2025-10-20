Watch CBS News
NYC Halloween Dog Parade 2025 photos from Tompkins Square Park

By
Renee Anderson
Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dog owners in New York City participate in the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, dressing their furry friends in colorful costumes on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Attendees, including a dog on its way to the Met Gala, stop by the Pumpkin Pet Insurance Booth at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

A puppy recreates the "alien" scene with its owners at the Pumpkin Pet Insurance booth at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Attendees pose by a giant pumpkin sculpture of a French Bulldog, Pumpkin Pet Insurance's most insured breed, at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. 

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

A French Bulldog, dressed as a taco, poses for a photo at the Pumpkin Pet Insurance booth in front of a larger than life pumpkin sculpture of a French Bulldog at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

A French Bulldog in a Little Shop of Horrors costume poses for a photo with its owner at the Pumpkin Pet Insurance booth at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. 

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC

Pumpkin Pet Insurance x Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in NYC
Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Pumpkin Pet Insurance

A dachshund, dressed as a NYC subway car, poses for a photo at the Pumpkin Pet Insurance booth in front of a larger than life pumpkin sculpture of a French Bulldog at the 35th Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

