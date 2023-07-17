CBS New York's Dana Tyler remembers Elise Finch

NEW YORK -- Our hearts are broken as we mourn the sudden death of our dear friend and colleague Elise Finch.

She passed away Sunday at the age of 51.

Elise was an accomplished journalist and meteorologist and shared her talents with us and you for 16 years here at CBS New York.

Elise was a proud Mount Vernon native, making her job and her responsibilities covering the communities that shaped her life extra special. Here at CBS New York, she fell in love and started a family.

Our hearts are with her husband, Graig Henriques, a CBS New York photojournalist, and their 6-year-old daughter, Gracie, and Elise's parents and sister and her children, as we pay tribute to Elise's proud life.

She was a bright light, a meteorologist with a master's degree who knew her stuff and helped us understand it to stay safe. She would break down the complex with refreshing candor. She gave us the forecast and was always ready with perspective.

Elise was on the air this past Friday. Her death was sudden and unexpected, leaving us all trying to understand how this could happen to this vibrant woman, who was only 51.

The multiple-award winner was born in Mount Vernon and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University, where she received the prestigious "President's Award." She had a Master of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

However, pink and green would be her primary colors for the rest of her life. She reported on the "Divine 9," the four African-American sororities and five fraternities that make up the National Pan Hellenic Council.

"For some people, Black Greek life is literally a family affair. That's the case for me. My mother, sister, niece and me are all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.," Elise once said.

She was committed to AKA's dedication to family, academics, a lasting sisterhood, and community service.

Elise married her true love, Henriques, during the summer of 2013, in a glorious wedding at Untermyer Gardens. The two met on the job at CBS New York. Their beautiful daughter, Gracie, sent good wishes to her mom on her birthday.

"Happy birthday. I hope you have a very, very, good, good, good day," Gracie said that day.

During her 16 years at CBS New York, Elise gave us all good days. Whether she was doing the weather or was involved in our station's nonprofit events, including the Susan G. Komen "Sisters for the Cure" event, there was that smile. She was our bright light.