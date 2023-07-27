Elise Finch honored in her hometown of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- As we continue to remember our beloved colleague and friend Elise Finch, so is her hometown of Mount Vernon.

The city is honoring her life and tremendous impact in the community.

Elise's husband, Graig Henriques, and daughter, Grace, watched as photos of Elise were proudly displayed at Memorial Field. The montage played there all day Thursday.

Graig, who is a photographer here at CBS New York, wanted to thank everyone for their kindness during this difficult time.

"It's really been eye-opening and really overwhelming, the amount of support that we've gotten from the community and from everybody. I mean, she was really, really, really loved. It really helps to get us through this time with the amount of support and this amount of love being shown," he said.

"As a Mount Vernon Knight, we've been at this field so many times in our life ... To see her on the board and to pass by and to see people with their well wishes from every facet of our community, from Westchester, but most importantly, from Mount Vernon, our family is eternally grateful. We have no words," said Elise's sister Kiya Finch Roberts.

Elise was a meteorologist here at CBS New York since 2007.

She died suddenly at the age of 51 on July 16.