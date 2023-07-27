Watch CBS News
Local News

Elise Finch honored in her hometown of Mount Vernon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mount Vernon honors our beloved colleague Elise Finch at Memorial Field
Mount Vernon honors our beloved colleague Elise Finch at Memorial Field 02:32

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- As we continue to remember our beloved colleague and friend Elise Finch, so is her hometown of Mount Vernon.

The city is honoring her life and tremendous impact in the community.

Elise's husband, Graig Henriques, and daughter, Grace, watched as photos of Elise were proudly displayed at Memorial Field. The montage played there all day Thursday.

Graig, who is a photographer here at CBS New York, wanted to thank everyone for their kindness during this difficult time.

"It's really been eye-opening and really overwhelming, the amount of support that we've gotten from the community and from everybody. I mean, she was really, really, really loved. It really helps to get us through this time with the amount of support and this amount of love being shown," he said.

"As a Mount Vernon Knight, we've been at this field so many times in our life ... To see her on the board and to pass by and to see people with their well wishes from every facet of our community, from Westchester, but most importantly, from Mount Vernon, our family is eternally grateful. We have no words," said Elise's sister Kiya Finch Roberts.

Elise was a meteorologist here at CBS New York since 2007.

She died suddenly at the age of 51 on July 16.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.