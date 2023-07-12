Our best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress and bedding deals: Save on Cozy Earth and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The clock is ticking on these Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress and bedding deals. Prime Day ends tonight! Luckily Amazon still has deals on everything you need to make your bedroom the most comfortable part of your house. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can shop deals on top-rated mattresses, cooling sheet sets, pillows and so much more.

Top products:

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $119 (reduced from $169)

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $295 (reduced from $389)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $697 with Prime (regularly $995)

Ready to upgrade your bedding to get a better night's sleep? Then, you better act fast. Amazon has slashed prices on Tuft & Needle, Tempur-pedic, Bedsure and more during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The best Amazon Prime Day bedding deals



These highly rated sheet sets, pillowcase sets and duvet covers are a fit for budgets big and small. They're perfect for your bed, for a guest bedroom or for outfitting a comfy new sofa bed.

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set: $295

Cozy Earth

These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from premium bamboo fabric and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This set was seen on Oprah's favorite things list in 2018. Prices vary by size

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $295 (reduced from $389)

Bedsure boho duvet cover: $30



Amazon

This top-rated duvet cover has a 4.5-star rating. It features over 9,000 reviews praising the duvet cover's great quality, lightweight design and how easily it attaches to one of the brand's on-sale duvet inserts.

Bedsure boho duvet cover, $30 (reduced from $51)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $119



Amazon

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10-foot by 10-foot extra-large throw blanket is big enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night or while lounging around on the couch.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $119 (reduced from $169)

Luna weighted blanket: $57



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and are associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $57 after coupon (reduced from $95)

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set: $24



Secura Everyday Luxury via Amazon

This 1,800-thread count microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets come in 11 colors and are available for mattresses sized twin to California king.

An Amazon customer who reviewed the 4.7-star-rated sheets called them "a dream to sleep on," adding that they feel like silk.

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set, $24 (reduced from $28)

Mellanni queen sheet set: $30

Mellani via Amazon

This microfiber sheet set is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The deep-pocket sheets are stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

"We really like these sheets," an Amazon reviewer says. "They actually replaced our expensive sheets. Will be ordering more."

Mellanni queen sheet set, $30 (reduced from $48)

The best Amazon Prime Day pillow deals

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in these top-rated ones.

Amazon Basics down alternative pillow (set of two): $35

Amazon

These cozy down alternative pillow offer a comfortable and supportive medium density fill for back and side sleepers. The pillows feature a hypoallergenic, vinyl-free pillow protector case made with breathable cotton.

Score a set of two for just $35.

Amazon Basics down alternative pillow, $35 (reduced from $41)

Casper Sleep original pillow: $39

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $39 (reduced from $65)

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $51 (reduced from $85)

Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow: $43

Amazon

These premium hotel-quality pillows are designed for back and stomach sleepers. The pillow is designed to maintain its shape throughout the night to keep you comfortable and supported. It's not on sale anymore currently.

Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow, $61

Layla Sleep Kapok pillow: $84



Amazon

These adjustable fill pillows are made from fibers found in the seed pods of kapok trees. The eco-friendly material is light and airy but still effectively supports your head and neck.

The pillows are adjustable and recommended for all sleepers, no matter your preferred sleeping position.

Layla Sleep Kapok pillow, $84 (reduced from $139)

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow: $46

Amazon

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. This Zamat pillow's ergonomic shape offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. The pillow currently has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 7,000 reviews praising its excellent neck support.

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $46 (reduced from $66)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow: $116



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and features a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $116 (reduced from $145)

The best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses on sale at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and have tons of positive customer reviews.

Hurry -- these Prime Day mattress deals won't last forever.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress: $697

Tuft & Needle

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $697 with Prime (regularly $995)

Nectar Sleep mattress: $899

Nectar Sleep via Amazon

Looking for a king-size mattress under $1,000? This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box!" an Amazon customer says. "But we liked that it had a 365-night trail. We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress: $250 with Prime

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $250 with Prime (regularly $546)

Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress: $1,359



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,359 (reduced from $1,899)

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress: $236



Swiss Ortho Sleep via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated mattress is on sale right now at Amazon.

According to the brand, this hybrid mattress was made to adapt to the shape of an individual's body. It features springs and comfort foam layers to eliminate pressure points and help reduce tossing and turning at night.

"I used to not be able to sleep a lot, but with this mattress it helps me drift off and stay out for the right about of time," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have also had it for over a year and it is still as comfortable as the day I got it. I lay on the same side and sit in that same spot and there is still no dip in the mattress."

Price varies by size.

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress (queen), $236 (regularly $330)

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress: $396

Zinus via Amazon

If you're shopping for a new mattress on a budget, this 4.6-star-rated Zinus mattress is an unbeatable option. This mattress features a breathable cover with body-hugging memory foam inside. Why is it called the green tea mattress? Zinus has infused green tea into every layer to keep your bed smelling fresh.

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress, $396 (regularly $629)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers