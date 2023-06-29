Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
Sure, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner. But there are already early Prime Day deals to be had on a wide variety of top-rated mattresses from your favorite brands. Don't worry -- you don't need to sift through pages and pages of on-sale mattresses to find the right one for you. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best early Prime Day mattress deals on Amazon that you can shop right now.
Mattress prices can be a nightmare. Luckily, we've found customer-loved mattresses at dreamy prices on Amazon right now. We've found a mattress for every budget, no matter if you're buying a twin bed, California king, memory foam mattress or something hybrid. Keep reading to discover the best early Prime Day deals on mattresses at Amazon today. Ready to save even more on a top-rated mattress? Score some free Amazon cash today and take money off your next early Prime Day purchase.
Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)
Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,599 (reduced from $1,899)
Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $796 (regularly $995)
What to consider before buying a new mattress
Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.
"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."
"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.
The best mattress deals on Amazon now
CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses on sale at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and tons of positive customer reviews.
Hurry -- these early Prime Day mattress deals won't last forever.
Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress
Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.
This 4.4-star-rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.
The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.
Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $796 (regularly $995)
Nectar Sleep mattress
Looking for a king-size mattress under $1,000? This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.
This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.
"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.3-star-rated mattress. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."
Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress
This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.
According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $250 (regularly $546)
Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress
This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.
Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.
Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,599 (reduced from $1,899)
Best Price mattress
Looking for the best price on a mattress? Check out this budget-friendly queen mattress for under $300. It features a gel memory foam layer, a pressure relief foam layer and a four-inch foam base layer. The mattress is available in twin, full and king sizes. Prices vary by size.
"Very comfy and well made. Really a good mattress for my daybed," wrote an Amazon customer who gave the mattress five stars.
Amazon Best Price mattress (queen), $207 (regularly $347)
