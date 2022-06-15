8 stylish sofa beds that are actually comfortable: The best sofa beds in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. If you're expecting company this summer, upgrade their stay with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable.

We found top-rated modern and comfortable sofa bed options that look good and won't put a crick in their back -- many of which are on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Stylish futon option: Queer Eye Liam futon, $383 (reduced from $405)

Save on a modern sofa bed: Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed, $550 (reduced from $610)

Sleeper sofa that doesn't look like one: Mooreland 97'' rolled arm sofa bed, $1,520 (reduced from $3,620)

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons simply lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas in our roundup.

Below, eight eye-catching sofa beds and sleeper sofas from Amazon, Wayfair, AllModern and more. These comfortable sofa beds are reviewer-loved and range in price from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa

Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic trundle sleeper sofa from Anthropologie. It comes with two throw pillows and is made to order.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa, $3,198

Esteves 77.75" square arm sofa

Wayfair

Choose from gray or beige in this affordable, modern sofa from Hashtag Home, available on Wayfair. It folds down into a bed.

"It was exactly what I needed for my small studio apartment," reviewer Euphrasia says. "I like that the backrest can be lowered halfway for a reclining feel."

Hashtag Home Esteves 77.75" square arm sofa, $430

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This green velvet option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $383

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper

Wayfair

This gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," reviewer Dayna says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $1,150 (reduced from $1,230)

AllModern 79.5" Elsmere sleeper sofa bed



AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps. It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed.

AllModern 79.5" Els sleeper sofa bed, $1,280

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed



Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," reviewer Alicia says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $807 after coupon (reduced from $899)

Mooreland 97'' rolled arm sofa bed

Wayfair

This 4.7-star-rated faux leather sofa bed features a queen-size pull-out bed. Reviewers rave about its comfort and stylish good looks -- it's a sofa bed that doesn't look like a sofa bed. It's less than half price on Wayfair now.

"This sofa is beautiful, sturdy and a comfortable sleep," explains one verified buyer on Wayfair. "We love it. Great purchase."

Mooreland 97'' rolled arm sofa bed, $1,520 (reduced from $3,620)

Cavuoto 63.5" velvet square arm sofa bed

Wayfair

This beige velvet sofa bed by Mercer41 has a modern look with stainless steel legs. Find this twin-size sofa bed in six other colors as well. It comes with toss pillows.

Cavuoto 63.5" velvet square arm sofa bed, $550 (reduced from $610)

