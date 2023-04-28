Best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free this summer
Summer is right around the corner and so are long, sweltering nights. If you tend to sleep hot or just hate waking up in a sweat, you should know that there are sheets, pillows and mattresses designed just for you.
But you don't have to go far to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free this summer. All of these top-rated bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Some are even on sale now.
Keep cool with these airy sheets, pillows and mattresses designed to regulate your temperature while you sleep. These breathable finds from Luxome, Night, Tempur-Pedic, Parachute and more are made with fabrics that help keep sweat at bay. While we've found tons of discounts, you may find that many of these must-have bedding essentials are worth the splurge for a good night's sleep.
Note that all prices listed are for queen-size items.
Luxome luxury sheet set
These sheets are made from 100% pure bamboo viscose, a naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating material. Find them in seven sizes and eight colors. The queen set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Luxome luxury sheet set (queen), $160
Night Chill pillowcase
This rayon, bamboo and nylon-blend pillowcase that wicks excess moisture claims to feel cooler than cotton and polyester. Find it in three colors and two sizes.
This pillowcase is available as a single or a set.
Night Chill pillowcase (standard/queen), $60
MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set
This breathable linen duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases. This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.
MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $299
Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow
Don't just look for a cooling pillowcase -- your pillow can be cooling too. This special pillow has a Tempur-Breeze gel layer on both sides to help keep you cool. The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a breathable cotton cover and comes in king and queen sizes.
Right now, the retailer is offering a deal when you buy two queen pillows. You'll save $139.
Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow bundle (queen), $259 (regularly $398)
Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow
Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design made just for you. This pillow promises to be temperature-regulating and has a breathable cotton cover. Don't forget to pick up a custom pillowcase to go along with it.
Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam
Your mattress can also be cooling. The Brooklyn Chill mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability. This cooling mattress comes in a large range of sizes.
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam (queen), $393 (reduced from $524)
Parachute Percale sheet set
These Parachute sheets are made of 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton and feel like a crisp button-down shirt. These lightweight sheets come in nine colors and six sizes. Choose whether you'd like a top sheet included or not.
Parachute Percale sheet set (queen), $149 and up
