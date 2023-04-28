CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Magic Linen

Summer is right around the corner and so are long, sweltering nights. If you tend to sleep hot or just hate waking up in a sweat, you should know that there are sheets, pillows and mattresses designed just for you.

But you don't have to go far to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free this summer. All of these top-rated bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Some are even on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Luxome luxury sheet set (queen), $160

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $299

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam (queen), $393 (reduced from $524)

Keep cool with these airy sheets, pillows and mattresses designed to regulate your temperature while you sleep. These breathable finds from Luxome, Night, Tempur-Pedic, Parachute and more are made with fabrics that help keep sweat at bay. While we've found tons of discounts, you may find that many of these must-have bedding essentials are worth the splurge for a good night's sleep.

Note that all prices listed are for queen-size items.

Luxome luxury sheet set

Luxome

These sheets are made from 100% pure bamboo viscose, a naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating material. Find them in seven sizes and eight colors. The queen set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Luxome luxury sheet set (queen), $160

Night Chill pillowcase

Night

This rayon, bamboo and nylon-blend pillowcase that wicks excess moisture claims to feel cooler than cotton and polyester. Find it in three colors and two sizes.

This pillowcase is available as a single or a set.

Night Chill pillowcase (standard/queen), $60

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set

MagicLinen

This breathable linen duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases. This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $299

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow

Don't just look for a cooling pillowcase -- your pillow can be cooling too. This special pillow has a Tempur-Breeze gel layer on both sides to help keep you cool. The Tempur-Pedic pillow has a breathable cotton cover and comes in king and queen sizes.

Right now, the retailer is offering a deal when you buy two queen pillows. You'll save $139.

Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling pillow bundle (queen), $259 (regularly $398)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow

Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design made just for you. This pillow promises to be temperature-regulating and has a breathable cotton cover. Don't forget to pick up a custom pillowcase to go along with it.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam



Brooklyn Bedding

Your mattress can also be cooling. The Brooklyn Chill mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability. This cooling mattress comes in a large range of sizes.

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam (queen), $393 (reduced from $524)

Parachute Percale sheet set

Parachute

These Parachute sheets are made of 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton and feel like a crisp button-down shirt. These lightweight sheets come in nine colors and six sizes. Choose whether you'd like a top sheet included or not.

Parachute Percale sheet set (queen), $149 and up

