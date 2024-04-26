Watch CBS News

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mother speaks out after Hamas releases hostage video of her son

For more than 200 days after Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct.7, his mother hadn't heard his voice or seen video that proved he was alive. But that changed this week, when Hamas released a propaganda video showing Hersh – an Israeli-American – alive with his left arm amputated. CBS News' Debora Patta sat down with his mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, to ask about the "overwhelming and emotional" moment she saw that video and how she hopes all parties involved can reach a compromise to end the suffering.
