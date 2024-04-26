2024 American Music Awards to air on CBS

The 2024 American Music Awards will air for the first time on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Nominees for the AMAs are based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity. Fans vote for the award winners - often leading to surprise winners and collaborative performances.

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned Artist of the Year in 2021 at the American Music Awards while New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together on the same night delighting older fans. Previous shows have featured exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names across pop, rap, R&B, country, Latin, K-Pop and more.

Taylor Swift poses in the press room during the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Taylor Swift became the most decorated AMA award winner in 2019 winning 25 AMAs. She won two honors during the live telecast, surpassing Michael Jackson's 24 wins. She won the top prize - artist of the year - and also took home artist of the decade.

Swift won 6 more awards in 2022, bringing her AMA award total to 40, according to Reuters. The show did not air in 2023.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the award show will also stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time).