Kate Hudson says her relationship with her father, Bill Hudson, is "warming up"

Oscar-nominated actor-singer Kate Hudson, whose debut album "Glorious" launches May 17, calls her father, musician Bill Hudson, a great songwriter but also says she doesn't really have a relationship with him, in a wide-ranging interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS News Sunday Morning," which will be broadcast Sunday, April 28 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Kate Hudson was a toddler when her father, Bill Hudson, of the 1970s band The Hudson Brothers, split from Kate's mother, actor Goldie Hawn. Kate Hudson has been estranged from her father for years, and in an interview with Smith, she opens up about their relationship, her family, her music, her plans to tour, and being a mother.

Here are some excerpts.

On her father:

TRACY SMITH: "What's your relationship with [Bill Hudson] now?"

KATE HUDSON: "I don't really have one. But it's like, I, you know, it's warming up. There's warming up with this all happening … but it'll be whatever it will be, you know. I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. It's like, I just want him to be happy."

On her music:

TRACY SMITH: "Did you ever have anyone say to you, you can't do music?"

KATE HUDSON: "Hmm, great question. Yes. There was someone who said to me and it, it kind of jarred me a little. … It was when I was in my early thirties. And they basically said, 'It's done, it's passed. You can't, you're too old.' And you know, for me, it wasn't just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music. So, it kind of like, kind of resonated there for a bit. And then I was like, eh, [expletive] you."



Her album, "Glorious," will be released May 17.

To hear Kate Hudson perform the single "Gonna Find Out," from her new album, "Glorious," click on the video player below:

