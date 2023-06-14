Beis just dropped its new Beisics Collection: Shop must-have essentials from Shay Mitchell's travel brand
Beis is one of the most popular travel and luggage brands of 2023. The travel label was founded in 2018 by actress Shay Mitchell and has developed a massive following, which includes our CBS Essentials staff and readers. Beis fans shopping for summer luggage and travel bags, rejoice! The brand just dropped its new Beisics Collection. The line of must-have travel bags and accessories includes Beis backpacks, duffle bags, totes and laptop cases in the brand's popular beige, black and grey colorways.
Ready to upgrade your travel gear to some hot new Beisics? Shop the whole collection via the link below or keep reading to check out our favorite pieces from the new Beis drop.
Shop the Beis Beisics Collection
Meet the new Beis Beisics travel items
Shop the new travel bags and accessories from the ultra-popular Beis Travel brand.
Beis The Beisics Tote
This classic tote will make an excellent personal item to pack on your next flight. The unlined tote features a removable shoulder strap, a top zip closure and a key leash. It can easily attach to your suitcase with a convenient trolley passthrough, which can also zip closed for use as an outer pocket. Additionally, the tote can fold fully flat in case you'd prefer to pack it in your luggage for use at your destination.
Choose from three colors.
Beis The Beisics Duffle
This minimalist duffle is another great travel bag. It's lightweight and folds down completely flat. There is plenty of storage space to pack all your vacation essentials. Like the tote, the duffle features removable shoulder straps, a key leash and an exterior pocket that can be unzipped for use as a trolley passthrough.
Choose from three colors.
Beis The Beisics Backpack
Beis released a chic travel backpack with comfortable padded shoulder straps and an easy-to-clean, wipeable interior.
Choose from three colors.
Beis The Beisics Backpack, $78
Beis The Beisics Laptop Pouch
Protect your laptop while you travel with this essential laptop sleeve. It features a removable wrist strap, protective padding and a convenient zipper.
Choose from three colors.
Beis The Beisics Laptop Pouch, $28
