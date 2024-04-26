King Charles III to resume royal duties next week after cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III is expected to resume his royal duties next week following cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The king took a break from public appearances nearly three months ago after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said Charles will make a public visit to a cancer treatment center on Tuesday in the first of several appearances he will make. He will be joined by Queen Camilla, where they will meet with medical specialists and patients.

Another of his first major engagements will be hosting a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand in Buckingham Palace Gardens on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the day after their 19th wedding anniversary. This photo is being released on Friday, April 26, 2024, to mark the first anniversary of their Coronation. (Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via AP) Millie Pilkington / AP

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the palace said in a statement shared on social media that accompanied a new photo of Charles and Camilla.

The palace didn't provide a specific update on the king's health, though it says that the "medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery.″

In January, the 75-year-old king had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, which the palace said was not cancerous. However, during that treatment, a "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer."

At the time, Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that treatment he would "postpone public-facing duties." It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.

While Charles did not participate in any official royal duties during treatment, he and Camilla were seen arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England, in February.

The appearance came a day after he expressed thanks for the messages of support he had received from the public. In a statement, the monarch said such thoughts are "the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he said in a statement.

The king is not the only member of the British royal family undergoing treatment for cancer. Catherine, the Princess of Wales and wife to Prince William, shared in March that she too had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing treatment.

In her video announcement, Kate said she'd begun a course of "preventative chemotherapy" which sparked an outpouring of sympathy from around the world. She did not say what kind of cancer it was or share additional details about her diagnosis.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in the video message. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

William made his first public appearance last week.

After the king made his diagnosis public, CBS News royal contributor Julian Payne, who served as communications director for then-Prince Charles, noted on CBS Mornings that under the reign of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, health issues of the monarch and other senior members of the royal family were never discussed. He said Charles took a bold step by addressing his health problems, which may be due to a desire to encourage others to get themselves checked and make doctor's appointments.

