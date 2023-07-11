Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on several popular Kindle e-reader models as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. Kindles are some of the best tablets for reading. These compact readers are a great lightweight item to pop in your travel bag and keep you entertained on airplanes and road trips. Plus, we've even found customer-loved Kindle Kids models on sale too, so the whole family can get in on these great deals.

Keep reading to shop the best Kindle deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Prime Day deals on Kindles at Amazon



Shop the best deals during Amazon's Kindle sale. These Kindles have a four-star rating and higher. Plus, they include tons of positive customer reviews.

Kindle (2022): $65

Amazon

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $65 with Prime (reduced from $100)

Kindle Kids: $75

Amazon

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads or videos like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $75 with Prime (reduced from $120)

Kindle Paperwhite: $90

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $125

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB of storage.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $125 with Prime (reduced from $190)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $105

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $105 (reduced from $160)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers