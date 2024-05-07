Walz signs ticket transparency bill cracking down on hidden costs, re-sellers

Minnesota bill banning hidden ticket fees signed into law Minnesota bill banning hidden ticket fees signed into law 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a ticket transparency bill aimed at protecting music fans when they buy tickets for shows.

Complaints among music fans have far outnumbered the number of seats available in even the biggest venues, especially during the frenzy for Taylor Swift tickets. Minnesota lawmakers heard the noise and passed two bills, including the aptly-named house file 1989 — a nod to Swift's album — which was signed into law on Tuesday.

The new rules mean no hidden fees, no deceptive websites to look like they're official, full transparency from resellers, and no bots to beat the common customer.

Will Gamble got his tickets early to see Sayer Hill at 7th Street Entry last month, and despite the rush, he also knew he needed to tread the market carefully.

"With the way there are fake accounts on social media, fake websites, fake robots. There are some things to look out and be weary of," he explained.

Andy Kahn from JamBase Magazine says the new rules will help level the playing field, but they won't make tickets more affordable. There are also the challenges of compliance and enforcement.

Kahn said he was curious whether the crackdown would take effect right off the bat of known violators, or if it'll be the responsibility of someone who is shut out from trying to buy a ticket online to take a potential violator to court.

The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2025.