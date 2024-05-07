Amazon just cut prices on all Apple AirPods to the lowest you'll see for a long time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To celebrate the new iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets that Apple announced today, for a limited time Amazon has slashed prices on most Apple AirPod wireless earbuds, including the popular second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. This is no ordinary sale -- Apple AirPods are now within 99 cents of the lowest price we've ever seen for these top-rated earbuds.

AirPods make the perfect companion to these new iPad tablets, or any iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac for that matter. And they make an amazing Mother's Day or graduation gift. Tap the button below to score a pair for just $180, reduced from its $249 Apple list price.

The best AirPods deals right now on Amazon

If you're not sure which AirPods are the right match for you, check out our comprehensive AirPods buyer's guide. Our tech experts have also compiled a roundup of the six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024, the six best wireless earbuds for 2024 and the five best headphones with spatial audio.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $180

Ideal for Apple people, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) represent the most powerful earbuds in the AirPods lineup. Top selling points are spatial audio with a dynamic head tracking and support of Dolby Atmos. Their noise cancelling technology also works exceptionally well.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch controls to the stems of the earbuds. You can also now choose between a USB Type-C or Lightning compatible charging case.

These are powerful, general purpose wireless earbuds. We think the dynamic head tracking makes music and audio from TV shows and movies that support it sound truly amazing. The earbuds handle hands-free phone calls exceptionally well. And they support Apple's "Find My" feature.

Now priced at just $180 (reduced from $249), grab this deal while you can.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $80 (38% off)

Although they're not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular choice when it comes to earbuds. Keep in mind, these are not the Pro model, but they're still worth grabbing -- especially at this discounted price.

For Apple users, these earbuds connect effortlessly whenever you need them. While they work with any Bluetooth device that generates audio, they function at their best when they're paired with an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want an affordable option with broad appeal, these AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud option. For a limited time, you can get these wireless earbuds on Amazon for 38% off, so you'll pay just $80.

Apple AirPods Max: $519 (was $549)



If you can get past the hefty price tag, Apple AirPods Max will reward you with superior audio that takes full advantage of adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. This allows for an impressive and immersive listening experience.

Whether you use these headphones to hear music streamed from Apple Music, watch TV shows or movies streamed from Apple TV+, listen to podcasts from Apple Podcasts, or play games via Apple Arcade, your audio will be clear and robust. This is the case with any audio you listen to using these headphones.

The AirPods Max are relatively lightweight and comfortable. But it's the spatial audio with dynamic head tracking -- when supported -- that makes these headphones truly stand out, especially with movies or TV shows. These headphones also support Apple's "Find My" feature and will automatically pair with whichever Apple device you're using, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook or iMac.

The AirPods Max headphones offer a wide range of features exclusively for Apple users, while providing high-quality audio, excellent noise cancellation and spatial audio that makes what you're listening to sound very lifelike.

Right now, they're on sale at Amazon for just $519, reduced from $549.