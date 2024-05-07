This 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED monitor is our top choice for gaming. It's now under $1,000

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to computer monitors, we all know there are portable ones, and plenty of run-of-the-mill options that range in size from 22 inches up to 34 inches. And then there are wide monitors. These come in sizes between 34 inches and 38 inches.

But if you want to go big -- as in, cosmic in size -- there are ultra-wide monitors, like the beautiful 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. Right now, you can snag this 2023 edition of the curved monitor for 38% off at Amazon. It's absolutely perfect for multitasking, but it's also ideal for PC or console-based gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49" curved monitor: $1,000 (38% off)

Display Size: 49-inches (curved) | Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 pixels | Refresh Rate: 240Hz | Aspect Ratio: 32:9 | Curvature: 1800R | HDR: HDR10+ Gaming | Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort, 3x USB | Dimensions: 47 x 14.4 x 7.1 inches (with included stand)

For a limited time, Amazon has cut the price of the Samsung G9 OLED from $1,600 down to $1,000 after coupon. This represents a 38% savings on one of the most versatile, curved, ultra-wide gaming monitors available.

Released in September 2023, the Samsung Odyssey G9 offers stunning picture quality (5,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution) and a lighting-quick refresh rate (240Hz). It comes with a height and tilt adjustable stand, but is compatible with a standard VESA mount.

When it comes to multitasking, this one monitor gives you on-screen real estate equal to standard monitors but offers the curvature that draws you into whatever you're viewing. As a gaming monitor, the G9 offers everything you could possibly want for immersive experiences when playing the latest console or PC-based games.

Beyond the super-fast refresh rate, the monitor uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver bright and accurate colors and intense contrast on the OLED display. Thanks to the DisplayHDR True Black 400 feature, you'll see true blacks, dark colors and bright whites with zero pixel bleed. The monitor offers a 0.3ms (GTG) response time, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync support. This means action displayed on the screen will be smooth, stable and stutter-free. It's also possible to use this monitor with two separate inputs by taking advantage of its picture-by-picture feature, which splits the screen in half.

Whether you're working, editing photos or video, or gaming, the best visuals can be seen using an OLED display. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a 32:9 aspect ratio with an 1800R curvature and plenty of ports for connecting a computer or gaming console. You also get two integrated 5-watt stereo speakers. If you're looking to take your gaming to a whole new immersive level, you'll want this G9 monitor on your desk as the centerpiece of your gaming setup. And now that it's on sale for 38% off, there's no better time to invest in this advanced monitor.

Looking for a more affordable, but similarly sized option? You can get the non-OLED version of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for just $800 at Amazon, reduced from $1,300. Tap the button below to get in on this deal.