Save up to $499 on a new Google Pixel 8a preorder at Best Buy with trade-in and get a free $100 gift card

Best Buy

The new Google Pixel 8a smartphone is being released on May 14. If you preorder the 128GB or 256GB version right now from Best Buy, in any of the four casing colors -- obsidian, aloe green, bay blue or porcelain - you can get the 128GB version of the phone for $499 and connect it with any carrier later, or buy the same phone configuration for $399 when you activate the phone with your favorite carrier through Best Buy at the time of purchase.

The 256GB version of the Google Pixel 8a is priced at $559 if you purchase it outright and activate it with a carrier on your own. If you activate it with your favorite carrier through Best Buy at the time of purchase, you'll snag the phone for just $459.

As a bonus, whichever Google Pixel 8a phone configuration you choose, you'll get a $100 Best Buy gift card and qualify for up to $499 in trade-in credit. So, with the right trade-in, not only will the phone be free, but you'll also get a gift card you can apply to any future Best Buy purchase.

You can also finance the Pixel 8a phone through Best Buy starting at $41.59 per month for 12 months.

What's to know about the new Google Pixel 8a smartphone

Google

The new Google Pixel 8a smartphone has a 6.12-inch OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's water resistant (IP67 rated), comes with Android 14 preinstalled, offers all-day battery life (up to 24 hours) and has 8GB of RAM. The phone has a single USB Type-C port and supports wireless charging. It's a scaled-down version of the extremely popular Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel smartphones run the latest version of Android and offer features not available or fully utilized by other Android smartphones from other brands. This is because Google developed the Android OS and does the best job integrating it with other Pixel devices, like the Google Pixel tablet and Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the highest-end Pixel phone available. It's one of our top picks within our coverage of the seven best cell phones of 2024 and best Android smartphones for 2024. But since not everyone needs or wants a top-of-the-line and expensive phone, the Google Pixel 8a is a great alternative.