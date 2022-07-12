The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage deals: Samsonite, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Delsey and more
Amazon Prime Day is finally here. Some of the best luggage deals of the season available now, including these majorly marked down pieces of carry-on luggage and check-in suitcases.
Top products in this article:
Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set, $399 (reduced from $780)
Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade check-in suitcase, $104 (reduced from $130)
U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable softside luggage, $87 (reduced from $140)
Whether you are on the market for a new hardshell polycarbonate suitcase or prefer a softside alternative, suitcases from top brands including American Tourister, Samsonite, Delsey and Kenneth Cole Reaction are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
To save you time valuable Amazon Prime Day shopping time, we rounded up the best deals and selected our favorites from the bunch.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: All the best luggage deals
Here is a list of all the best luggage deals on Amazon Prime day.
- Samsonite Omni 3-piece luggage set, $399 (reduced from $610)
- Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set, $310 (reduced from $780)
- Delsey Paris Chatelet, $213 (reduced from $370)
- Travelers Choice Maxporter II hardside spinner, $134 (reduced from $300)
- U.S. Traveler Anzio softside spinner, $83 (reduced from $150)
- U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable softside luggage, $87 (reduced from $140)
- U.S. Traveler Rio luggage set, $45 (reduced from $70)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds check-in luggage, $104 (reduced from $130)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea underseat luggage, $112 (reduced from $140)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Madison carry-on spinner, $75 (reduced from $150)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade check-in suitcase, $104 (reduced from $130)
The best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
Below find some of our top luggage picks currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set: $399
Looking to outfit your family in Samsonite luggage? This sleek-looking set consisting of a carry-on and two check-in spinner wheel bags is on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set, $399 (reduced from $780)
Samsonite Omni 3-piece luggage set: $399
With over 18,000 reviews and an average 4.7 stars from Amazon reviewers, the Omni collection from Samsonite is a top luggage pick on Amazon. Buy the suitcases a la carte, or nab this great deal on Prime Day, which includes a carry-on and two check-bags.
Samsonite Omni 3-piece luggage set, $399 (reduced from $610)
Delsey Paris Chatelet: $213
With European styling and polished features, including a rubbed polycarbonate shell with faux leather accents, 360-degree spinner wheels and ergonomic handle, the Delsey Chatelet offers a lot of bang for the buck -- especially on Prime Day. Many color and size combinations are majorly marked down, including this check-in 24-inch size, over 40% off,
Delsey Paris Chatelet, $213 (reduced from $370)
U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable check-in luggage: $87
Get this great piece of large, checked luggage from U.S Traveler for more than $50 off retail price. Available in four color options, the suitcase features a telescopic handle, four spinner wheels and handles on the top, bottom and side. It can expand up to an additional 2 inches.
U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable softside luggage, $87 (reduced from $140)
U.S. Traveler Rio luggage set: $45
With over 18,000 reviews and an average 4.3 stars, this softside carry-on and tote set, available in a bunch of color options, is a perfect budget luggage pick for your next jaunt. Currently get it for $25 off.
U.S. Traveler Rio luggage set, $45 (reduced from $70)
Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds check-in luggage: $104
Looking for a great polycarbonate suitcase? Get one of the most popular and highly rated pieces of luggage from the Kenneth Cole Reaction collection, the Out of Bounds, for $25 off now. Keep all your gear protected and organized with zippered organizational pockets and garment straps. Multidirectional spinner wheels and a telescopic handle offer easy maneuverability.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds check-in luggage, $104 (reduced from $130)
Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade check-in suitcase: $104
Another great polycarbonate check-in spinner suitcase from Kenneth Cole Reaction, the Renegade, an expandable 28-inch suitcase, sits on eight spinner wheels and expands to 30 inches when needed. Available in a bunch of matte colors, including blue (shown).
Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade check-in suitcase, $104 (reduced from $130)
