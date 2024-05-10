Trump trial resumes Friday after testimony that seesawed between sex and bookkeeping

Trump trial resumes Friday after testimony that seesawed between sex and bookkeepingget the free app
A week of testimony that seesawed between sex and bookkeeping will resume Friday in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.
Thursday saw the conclusion of a furious back and forth between prosecutors and Trump's lawyers, who dueled with adult film star Stormy Daniels on the stand for a second day.
The defense accused her of "making up" details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter between her and Trump. Daniels stood by her account.
Prosecutors elicited testimony that included both graphic descriptions of the encounter and minutiae about the hotel suite where Daniels said it occurred.
Trump's lawyers also accused Daniels of using the story to generate personal income and fame, which she denied. Daniels was paid $130,000 for the rights to her story by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors have charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged reimbursements to Cohen for the payment. Trump has entered a not guilty plea and denies having a sexual encounter with Daniels.
After Daniels finished testifying Thursday, prosecutors called a Trump Organization bookkeeper and a former White House executive assistant. Those witnesses were used to introduce evidence that showed how Trump personally signed his checks — sent by Trump Organization staff to the White House — while he was president.
Prosecutors have not said who they'll call Friday.