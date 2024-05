Maryland House race could show what voters are looking for in 2024 Early voting is underway this morning in Maryland for a primary election for a seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn — who became a national figure after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — is on the ballot, and today's election could be an early test of what kind of candidate voters are looking for in 2024.