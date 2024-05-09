Watch CBS News

FTX says it plans to pay back most customers

FTX says most of its customers will receive some of their money back nearly two years after the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed. Yesha Yadav, associate dean of Vanderbilt Law School, joined CBS News to discuss how the payback will work.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.