Inside "Bridgerton's" latest season with star Nicola Coughlan Season three of the hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" is out next week and centers around wallflower Penelope Featherington and her seemingly unrequited crush, Colin Bridgerton. Anthony Mason visited the "Bridgerton" set during filming in December 2022, and ecently spoke with star Nicola Coughlan over a cup of tea in New York at Lady Mendl's.