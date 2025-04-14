Looking at Southern California's recent notable earthquakes
Earthquakes are far from uncommon in Southern California, but the region has been impacted by a large number of temblors in recent months, raising some concerns amongst residents.
Seismologists say that the number is somewhat elevated from years past, but the region typically experiences as many as 10,000 earthquakes annually, many of which are too small to be felt in a large radius, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Most of the temblors that hit the area range between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude, which are strong enough to be felt, but not powerful enough to cause serious damage, the USGS says.
All of 2025's earthquakes to occur in Southern California fit within that range, and many happened along the infamous San Andreas fault system, which is actually a series of branching fault lines that run almost entirely along the length of the state.
Some experts say that another fault line, the Palos Verdes fault, which runs along the coast of LA and Orange counties, could trigger larger earthquakes, evidenced by frequent temblors in places like Malibu and Rancho Palos Verdes.
On Monday morning, another earthquake fitting that bill occurred in northern San Diego County near the mountain town of Julian. The 5.2-magnitude temblor was felt throughout the region, with some people in northern Los Angeles County reporting that they also felt shaking — it's the strongest incident of the year thus far to be felt in Southern California.
Here's a look at some of the most notable tremors to hit in the last two years.
Los Angeles County
- On January 1, 2024, Los Angeles County residents rang in the new year with an early morning 4.1 magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes;
- On January 15, 2024, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred about four miles south of Catalina Island;
- On February 9, 2024, the Malibu coastline felt strong shaking from a 4.6 magnitude earthquake;
- On June 2, 2024, Pasadena felt a "strong jolt" when a 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred;
- On July 21, 2024, the Rancho Palos Verdes area experienced a 3.5 magnitude temblor which struck about seven miles into the ocean from the coastline;
- On August 12, 2024, LA County's Highland Park was hit by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake;
- On September 12, 2024, a 4.7 magnitude shaker happened in Malibu, which was felt throughout the surrounding area;
- On September 16, 2024, Malibu was struck by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake;
- On September 21, 2024, shaking was felt along the LA County coastline when a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Malibu;
- On September 28, 2024, the Malibu coastline was rattled by a 3.2 magnitude temblor;
- On November 22, 2024, Malibu was hit by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake;
- On February 15, 2025, two different earthquakes stronger than 3.5 magnitude hit northwest of Malibu;
- On March 3, 2025, North Hollywood was rattled by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake;
- On March 9, 2025, a 4.1 magnitude temblor was widely felt in the area surrounding Westlake Village and Malibu;
- On March 10, 2025, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck at around 2:20 a.m. nearly seven miles northwest of Malibu;
- On March 16, 2025, the Malibu region was again shaken by a 3.9 magnitude quake;
- On March 30, 2025, a 3.2 magnitude tremor hit off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes;
Riverside County
- On May 1, 2024, Corona experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake, which was felt throughout Orange County and even in western LA County;
- On August 16, 2024, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck in Lake Elsinore, with shaking felt throughout Riverside and Orange counties;
- On August 28, 2024, Hemet experienced a 3.5 magnitude earthquake;
- On November 10, 2024; a 3.5 magnitude quake occurred in eastern Riverside County, but shaking was felt throughout SoCal;
- On February 15, 2025, the Idyllwild mountain community in Riverside County was hit by a 3.5 magnitude quake;
- On February 22, 2025, central Riverside County was shaken by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake that struck near Cabazon;
- On April 10, 2025, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was felt throughout the region surrounding Indio and Thousand Palms;
San Bernardino County
- On January 5, 2024, Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino Mountains felt a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit;
- On January 24, 2024, San Bernardino had a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit;
- On February 16, 2024, Ontario was struck by a 3.8 magnitude temblor;
- On July 29, 2024, northern San Bernardino County experienced a 4.9 magnitude quake centered near Barstow, which caused shaking throughout LA County;
- On September 7, 2024, the two earthquakes, 3.5 magnitude and 3.9 magnitude, occurred near Ontario, which were followed by dozens of aftershocks;
- On September 26, 2024, shaking was felt across the Inland Empire when a 3.2 earthquake occurred near Fontana;
- On October 1, 2024, a 3.5 magnitude incident occurred in Ontario;
- On October 6, 2024, Ontario was hit by a 4.0 magnitude temblor, which caused shaking throughout Los Angeles County;
- On November 16, 2025, Fontana had two separate earthquakes greater than 3.4 magnitude hit within hours of each other;
- On February 15, 2025, three different earthquakes rattled the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountain range, all of which were greater than 3.0 magnitude;
Ventura County
- On May 31, 2024, Ojai was hit by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake