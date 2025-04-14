Looking at Southern California's recent notable earthquakes

Earthquakes are far from uncommon in Southern California, but the region has been impacted by a large number of temblors in recent months, raising some concerns amongst residents.

Seismologists say that the number is somewhat elevated from years past, but the region typically experiences as many as 10,000 earthquakes annually, many of which are too small to be felt in a large radius, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Most of the temblors that hit the area range between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude, which are strong enough to be felt, but not powerful enough to cause serious damage, the USGS says.

All of 2025's earthquakes to occur in Southern California fit within that range, and many happened along the infamous San Andreas fault system, which is actually a series of branching fault lines that run almost entirely along the length of the state.

Some experts say that another fault line, the Palos Verdes fault, which runs along the coast of LA and Orange counties, could trigger larger earthquakes, evidenced by frequent temblors in places like Malibu and Rancho Palos Verdes.

On Monday morning, another earthquake fitting that bill occurred in northern San Diego County near the mountain town of Julian. The 5.2-magnitude temblor was felt throughout the region, with some people in northern Los Angeles County reporting that they also felt shaking — it's the strongest incident of the year thus far to be felt in Southern California.

Here's a look at some of the most notable tremors to hit in the last two years.

