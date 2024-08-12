Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Los Angeles with epicenter near Highland Park, South Pasadena

A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck about 2.5 miles south of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was reported at about 12:20 p.m. and felt in surrounding areas such as Pasadena and Studio City, with USGS initially reporting it as a 4.6 magnitude and then later updating that to 4.4. There was another quake in the area in June, which had its epicenter in South Pasadena and was felt in areas such as Los Feliz and Long Beach.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is sending crews to check for potential damage to buildings. LA Metro said earlier it was slowing down trains so that the tracks across the countywide transit system can be checked for damage but later said it was resuming regular service as no damage was found.

Seismologists at The California Institute of Technology, Caltech, said they felt shaking at the Pasadena campus.

Last week, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Bakersfield rattled the Southern California region, with shaking felt throughout parts of Kern, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. In the following two days, there were more than 400 tremors within 10 miles of the quake's epicenter.

