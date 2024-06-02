Watch CBS News
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles South Pasadena, USGS reports

By Iris Salem

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 has struck South Pasadena, the U.S. Geological Survey has reported. 

The USGS says the quake struck Sunday morning about 2.3 miles north-northeast of South Pasadena and 2.4 miles east-northeast of Alhambra. 

According to submissions online, it was felt throughout Los Angeles County. 

There was no immediate word on any damage or injuries. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

