Iran Updates: Trump claims "settlement" to end war reached, but Tehran says no "final conclusion" yet
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran "had not reached a final conclusion on the agreement" to end the war and accused the U.S. of making new demands.
- President Trump told reporters on Thursday an agreement had been reached and a deal would be signed, likely in Europe, saying "they want it every bit as much as everybody else wants it."
- Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Trump said he had called off new military strikes on Iran after saying the U.S. would launch "very hard" new strikes and seize vital Iranian oil infrastructure.
Netanyahu spoke with Trump about proposed peace deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a call with President Trump Thursday night regarding the possibility of a pending peace deal between the U.S. and Iran, Netanyahu's office said.
"Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
Iran attempts to strike commercial ships transiting Strait of Hormuz, U.S. official says
A U.S. official said it appears Iran has attempted to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz early Friday morning local time. U.S. forces have shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones, the official said.
Some traffic flow through the strait continues, the official said.
Iran hasn't made final decision on proposed peace deal with U.S., Iranian official says
Iran hasn't reached a final decision on a peace deal with the U.S., an Iranian official said Thursday.
"So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement provided to Agence France-Presse.
The statement comes after President Trump said earlier in the day that the U.S. had reached a "great settlement" regarding the Iran war.
A letter of intent or memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran was likely to be signed early next week, two sources familiar with the diplomatic efforts told CBS News.
Following Mr. Trump's declaration, however, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, quoted a "knowledgeable source close to the Iranian negotiating team" who denied the president's claim about an agreement on an initial deal and stated that "no text of the initial memorandum of understanding with the United States has been approved."
Iran's Tasnim news agency noted that he had announced a deal was imminent 38 times in the previous two months.
"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," it noted.
U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding likely to be signed next week, sources say
A letter of intent or memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran is likely to be signed early next week, opening the way to further negotiations about an enduring U.S.-Iran agreement, two sources familiar with the diplomatic efforts said.
The signing of the memorandum would kick off 60 days of talks to negotiate details of a U.S.-Iran agreement. That time period could be extended as needed, according to multiple sources.
First steps include ensuring "freedom of trade" by demining and opening the Strait of Hormuz. In principle, Iran would commit to a lockout of 15-20 years during which it would not enrich uranium and would dismantle its nuclear sites. In exchange for taking these steps, Iran would receive financial relief staggered over time and sequenced to correspond with compliance.