3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, U.S. Geological Survey reports

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported near Malibu Friday afternoon by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The agency says the quake struck at about 2:15 p.m. PST with an epicenter about 4.3 miles outside an area of the coastal Southern California city. Earlier, it was reported as a preliminary 3.5 magnitude before being upgraded about a half hour later.

At 2:26 p.m., the USGS reported another much smaller tremor, measuring a magnitude of just 1.8, about a half mile south.

Last month, Malibu was rattled by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake, with shaking felt as far as the Inland Empire and parts of the Central Valley. More than a dozen aftershocks followed it within two hours including a quake with a magnitude of 3.4.