3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Palos Verdes coastline

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled the Rancho Palos Verdes coastline on Sunday. 

It happened just before 3:10 p.m. about seven kilometers west of the coast between Rancho Palos Verdes and Redondo Beach, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake is reported to have happened at a geographical depth of 13.4 kilometers, or 8.3 miles. 

No injuries or extensive damage have yet been reported. 

The Rancho Palos Verdes area has already been severely impacted by land movement in recent months, as major landslides have not only destroyed roadways and structures, including the famous Wayfarers Chapel, or "The Glass Church," but event creating a new slice of shoreline as the slide continues on a daily basis. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

