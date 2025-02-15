3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Idyllwild in Riverside County

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the San Jacinto Mountains on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. about seven miles south of the Idyllwild community, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker, people throughout the region felt the shaking, including in the surrounding areas like Hemet and Palm Springs and as far south as northern San Diego County.

There were no reports of damage or injury in relation to the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of about eight miles.

This is the third notable earthquake of the day to hit Southern California after Malibu was struck by two 3.5+ magnitude temblors in the early morning.

Earlier in the week, the San Bernardino Mountains were similarly hit by a series of quakes throughout the day, three of which were greater than 3.0 magnitude.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.