3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Cabazon U.S. Geological Survey reports

By Marissa Wenzke, Dean Fioresi

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Riverside and San Bernardino County lines on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The location of Saturday's 3.5-magnitude earthquake that rattled the Inland Empire, centered about 11 miles north of Cabazon.  United States Geological Survey

The quake struck at 2:46 p.m. about 11 miles north of Cabazon and approximately 13 miles south of Big Bear, USGS reports. 

According to the "Did You Feel It?" report, people as far south as Murrieta reported feeling shaking, as well as some all the way in Anaheim. 

There have been no reports of injury nor structural damage from the earthquake.

The region has been hit by a slew of similarly sized temblors in recent weeks, most of which have been centered closer to the Highland part of San Bernardino County, which is south of Big Bear Mountain. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

