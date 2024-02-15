Watch CBS News
Local News

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Ontario, felt in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

By Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Did you feel It? An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit just outside of Ontario In San Bernardino County at 11:38 PM Thursday.

The shaker could be felt In the surrounding cities, including Riverside and San Bernardino and as far as Los Angeles, San Clemente and farther south Into Escondido.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originated around 8 miles underground.

screenshot-2024-02-16-at-12-17-17-am.png

There were no reports of Injuries or damage.

Bj Dahl

Bj Dahl is the Director of Digital and Streaming at CBS News Los Angeles.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 11:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.