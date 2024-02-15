Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Ontario, felt in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Did you feel It? An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit just outside of Ontario In San Bernardino County at 11:38 PM Thursday.

The shaker could be felt In the surrounding cities, including Riverside and San Bernardino and as far as Los Angeles, San Clemente and farther south Into Escondido.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originated around 8 miles underground.

There were no reports of Injuries or damage.