A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was detected just south of Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning.

According to USGS, the quake was reported 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes around 8:27 a.m.

Good morning and Happy New Year Southern California! Did you feel the M4.1 quake about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at 8:27 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA @ShakeOut @ECA pic.twitter.com/TVyxANBLDw — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 1, 2024

Over 2,000 people in the Los Angeles County area reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.