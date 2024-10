A preliminary 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ontario this afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:56 p.m. with an epicenter 1.24 miles southeast of Ontario.

Its effects could be felt as far east as Highland, south to Camp Pendleton, west into Lakewood, and as far north as Azusa, according to the USGS shake map.

This is a developing story.

