3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thousand Palms near Indio

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Thousand Palms area near Indio Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 6:38 a.m. with a depth of about 4.50 miles.

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Thousand Palms area near Indio Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. U.S. Geological Survey

Based on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake had a level 3 or weak intensity. Shockwaves could be felt in nearby areas like Indio, Joshua Tree, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.

A few dozen people reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool.

No damage or injuries have been reported.