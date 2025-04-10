3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thousand Palms near Indio
A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Thousand Palms area near Indio Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported around 6:38 a.m. with a depth of about 4.50 miles.
Based on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake had a level 3 or weak intensity. Shockwaves could be felt in nearby areas like Indio, Joshua Tree, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.
A few dozen people reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool.
No damage or injuries have been reported.