Watch CBS News
Local News

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thousand Palms near Indio

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Thousand Palms area near Indio Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 6:38 a.m. with a depth of about 4.50 miles.

indio-earthquake.png
A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Thousand Palms area near Indio Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. U.S. Geological Survey

Based on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the quake had a level 3 or weak intensity. Shockwaves could be felt in nearby areas like Indio, Joshua Tree, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.

A few dozen people reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool.

No damage or injuries have been reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.