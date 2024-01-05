4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded near Lytle Creek

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 was recorded southwest of Lytle Creek Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was record at 10:55 a.m. and it was centered seven-tenths of a mile northwest of Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County and 11.9 miles north northeast of Rancho Cucamonga.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries yet.

The earthquake was originally measured at 4.6 before it was downgraded to a 4.4 and then a 4.2 by the USGS.

"The quake happened where the San Andras and San Casinos fault lines merge together, which are the two largest and fastest moving faults in Southern California," said Dr. Lucy Jones, Seismologist with USGS.

There was a 5.2-magnitude earthquake recorded at the same location back in 1970.

This is a developing story check back for updates.