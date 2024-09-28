3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu coast

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the Malibu coastline on Saturday, marking the second week in a row that the area has been hit by a quake and the fourth time since the start of September, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened at 2:38 p.m. about six miles southwest of the beach city, reports the USGS. They say that it occurred at a geographical depth of eight and a half miles.

So far, there have not yet been any reports of injury or damage and there are no active tsunami warnings in place.

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It? report, people as far east as Acton and as far south as Long Beach could feel the trembler.

Malibu has been hit by a series of earthquakes in recent weeks, most recently last Saturday when a 3.0 magnitude quake hit at almost the exact same time on Saturday afternoon.

This earthquake was preceded by two others the week prior, one being a 3.6 magnitude on Sept. 16 and the other a much stronger 4.7 magnitude on Sept. 13.

None of the quakes resulted in injury, death or serious damage to property.